FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Decreased by Analyst

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

CARR opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

