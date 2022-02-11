FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Increased by Analyst

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.00 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

