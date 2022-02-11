FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.86). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

