FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Increased by Analyst

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17. Kforce has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

