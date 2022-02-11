FY2023 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.86.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$132.68 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$101.02 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The firm has a market cap of C$64.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

