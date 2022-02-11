G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.