G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.