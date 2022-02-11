GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 860,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,431. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

