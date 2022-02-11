GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 860,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,431. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
