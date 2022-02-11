Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

