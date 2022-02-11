Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $146,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

