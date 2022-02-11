Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.75 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 28.18 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39), with a volume of 76,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £84.01 million and a PE ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($432,724.81).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

