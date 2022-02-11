Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner stock opened at $291.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.81 and a 200-day moving average of $309.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 250.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Gartner by 396.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

