General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,352.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 414,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

