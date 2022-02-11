Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.530-$2.710 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.71 EPS.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

