Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Genuit Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 546 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($7.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 584.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.04.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.