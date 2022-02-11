Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,837 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EVH opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

