Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,852 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Playtika by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 409,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.