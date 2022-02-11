Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $43,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.58 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

