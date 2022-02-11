Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $42,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

