GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Trading 199.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 199.4% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $839,718.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00102200 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.