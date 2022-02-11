Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,533 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,748,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,470,000 after acquiring an additional 894,368 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.1% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

