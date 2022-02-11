Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.