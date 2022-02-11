Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITHXU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

