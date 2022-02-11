Glazer Capital LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $5,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

