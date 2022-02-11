Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $59.68 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,208 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $59,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,559,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,094,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,283,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

