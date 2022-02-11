Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $70.05 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Humana worth $70,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $432.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

