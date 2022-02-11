Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

