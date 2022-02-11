GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $142,820.17 and $110.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

