Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

GLNG stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

