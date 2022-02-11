Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 17,675 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.89 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.