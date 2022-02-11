Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 364,248 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 160,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 98.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 138.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

SKIN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

