Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

PKX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. POSCO has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

