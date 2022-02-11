Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KYMR stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.