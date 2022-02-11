Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

