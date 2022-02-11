Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.69 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.