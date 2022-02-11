Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

