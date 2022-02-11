Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 1,593,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

