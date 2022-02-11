Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 45,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,438 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,593,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

