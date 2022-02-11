Gordon Haskett Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $96.57 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

