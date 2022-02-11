Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $385.43 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $397.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

