Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 196.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,492 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,697,000 after acquiring an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $833,999 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

