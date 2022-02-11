Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.95. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 68,005 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$161.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.92.
About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.