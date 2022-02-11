Graviton (GTON) Price Hits $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $32,141.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.73 or 0.07110508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.94 or 1.00076221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

