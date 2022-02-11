Great Panther Mining’s (GPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.50 target price on the stock.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.
About Great Panther Mining
