Great Panther Mining’s (GPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

