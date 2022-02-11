Great Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 285,714 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Rafael makes up 2.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Rafael at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 3,864.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

