Great Point Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,351,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FOLD stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

