Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

