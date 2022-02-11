Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

GGP opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.50 ($0.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.20. The company has a market cap of £574.61 million and a PE ratio of -141.80.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

