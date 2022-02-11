Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) is Brahman Capital Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for approximately 5.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $77,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.