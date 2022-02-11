Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $32.95

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $32.00. Green Plains shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 10,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

