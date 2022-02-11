GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.67. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $591.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

